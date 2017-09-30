The NFL announced Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended two games for a "violation of NFL player safety rules".

Trevathan hit Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Trevante Adams with a helmet-to-helmet tackle while Adams was already wrapped up by Bears players in the third quarter of the Packers' 35-14 win.

It was a scary incident and Adams had to be carted off the field but appears to have avoided major injury, according to Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy after the game.

However, Adams tweeted Friday that he was at home and "feeling great" a day after the hit.

In four games for the Bears this season, Trevathan has 29 tackles. The 27-year-old will be eligible to return for the team's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.