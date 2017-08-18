Bo Bichette has been named the Midwest League most valuable player and top prospect for his time spent with the Class A Lansing Lugnuts earlier this season.

Brian Calloway of the Lansing State Journal was first to report this.

In 70 games with Lansing prior to his promotion to High-A Dunedin in July, Bichette led the league with a .384 batting average while adding 10 home runs and 51 RBI.

Bichette hasn't missed a beat since being bumped up a level, hitting .344 with two home runs and 16 RBI.

The 19-year-old is not expected to join the Blue Jays at any point in the near future.

Both Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were named Midwest League All-Stars.