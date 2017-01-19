The Big Ten Network and Riot Games are teaming up for a 12-team League of Legends tournament from Jan. 30 to Mar. 27, 2017.

The championship circuit will be broadcast on BTN2Go and the League of Legends esports website. The finals will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.

The BTN tested the viability of a foray into League of Legends with the BTN Invitational in 2016. The event featured a rivalry match between Ohio State and Michigan State at Pax East in Boston.

In addition to Michigan State and Ohio State, fellow Big Ten schools Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will be included in the season.

Teams will compete in two groups, BTN East and West, in a a best-of-three round robin format. The top four teams in each group will advance to an elimination round and one team from each group will advance to the finals.

The BTN Champion will earn an invite to the League of Legends College Championship at the end of March.

All six players on each of the 12 teams will be awarded $5,000 in scholarship money that must be spent on tuition or other academic fees.