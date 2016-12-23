Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw pulled no punches when it came to the team's current coach Mike Tomlin.

"I don't think he's great coach at all," Bradshaw told Fox Sports 1's Speak for Yourself panel on Friday. "He's really a great cheerleader guy. I don't know what he does, but I don't think he's a great coach at all. His name never even pops into my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL."

Tomlin, 44, is in his 10th season as the Steelers coach and holds a .639 career winning percentage. Under Tomlin, the team has made the playoffs six times, finished on top of the AFC North four times and won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. The Steelers are currently 9-5 and sit atop the North. The team can clinch the division with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Bradshaw, now 68, played his entire 14-year career with the Steelers, winning four Super Bowls and an MVP. The native of Shreveport, Louisiana was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 1989.