Delaware North, the parent company of the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins and the TD Garden, has invested in esports organization Splyce.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

"Delaware North is always looking at emerging markets and new opportunities and certainly one in the entertainment and sports space," TD Garden president Amy Latimer told ESPN. "One, because we feel like we already have some of the important elements that would make a sports franchise successful. We have a sales teams for sponsorships and ticket sales. We have a marketing engine, social. We have an arena to host events. It was an ideal partnership because we already have some of the basic elements."

Delaware North says it plans to use the brand power of the six-time Stanley Cup champions and their home arena to contribute to the growth of Splyce. There is also hope to use TD Garden as an esports venue in the future.

"We love the idea of having it here in Boston. We think that we can leverage an unbelievable sports fan base and sort of the fans we already have but also more fans," Latimer said. "For us, we're always looking at what's next, and we think it fits within our culture, and we're just excited about it from a company standpoint. We really think there's a tremendous opportunity."

Splyce currently has teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Overwatch and many more.

The Bruins join the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals as NHL teams whose ownership groups have invested in esports.