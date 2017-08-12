The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Roberto Aguayo Saturday, after the kicker got off to a rough start in the pre-season.

Aguayo missed two kicks in the Buccaneers pre-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals Friday, an extra point in the second quarter and a 47-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.

Aguayo did make a 20-yard field goal during the game.

The Bucs drafted Aguayo in the second round in 2016 and made 22 of 31 field goal attempts in his rookie season.

Tampa Bay also has veteran kicker Nick Folk on the roster.