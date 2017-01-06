FUSSEN, Germany — Sarah Lefort scored twice as Canada's national women's development team advanced to the gold-medal match of the Nations Cup hockey tournament with a 5-0 win over Germany on Friday.

Canada will face Finland in the tournament final on Saturday.

Jade Downie-Landry, Lindsay Agnew and Sarah Nurse also scored for Canada, and Erica Howe made 11 saves for the shutout.

"Today the girls came out with energy and pushed the pace and because of that they were rewarded on the scoreboard," Lefort said. "Tomorrow will be a difficult battle against Finland and we will need to be at our best from the drop of the puck."