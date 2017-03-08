TAMPA, Fla. — Canada wrapped up its preparation for the World Baseball Classic with a 10-4 exhibition loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Canada's Shane Dawson took the loss after allowing four earned runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Aaron Hicks and a solo shot by Gary Sanchez.

Starter Scott Richmond pitched two innings for Canada, allowing Matt Holliday's two-run homer in the first. Kyle Higashioka added a solo homer off Chris Rowley in the eighth inning.

Eric Wood hit a pair of solo homers for Canada while Tyler O'Neill belted a two-run shot off Yankees starter Luis Severino in the first inning.

J.R. Graham replaced Severino in the third inning and picked up the win.

Canada plays its first World Baseball Classic game Thursday against the Dominican Republic in Miami.