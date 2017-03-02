On a day light on trade action but filled with a series of surprise announcements, guest appearances, and hilarious moments, TSN's TRADECENTRE (#TradeCentre) was once again the undisputed #1 choice for Canadian hockey fans on NHL Trade Deadline Day.

Overnight data from Numeris confirms that a total of 1.7 million Canadian viewers tuned in to Canada's Sports Leader to watch some part of the network's live TRADECENTRE coverage, making it once again the most-watched NHL Trade Deadline show on Canadian television. The average audience for TRADECENTRE delivered nearly double the audience of its closest competitor on Deadline Day in the same time period (8 a.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET).

Audience levels peaked with 332,000 viewers at 2:47 p.m. ET as TRADECENTRE entered into the final minutes of the NHL Trade Deadline window. TSN's TRADECENTRE broadcast also made TSN the most-watched specialty channel in Canada on Wednesday.

TRADECENTRE on TSN Digital and Social Media

Once again, TRADECENTRE drove the conversation on TSN Digital platforms and social media, breaking multiple engagement records throughout the day:

- TSN broke the network's all-time record with 1.2 million views across TSN Digital platforms, an increase of 82% over last year

- Total live streaming of TRADECENTRE on the TSN GO mobile app increased by 16% compared to last year

- TSN's most-watched video of the day featured Jay and Dan's return to TSN, as broken by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie during TRADECENTRE, garnering more than 100,000 views across TSN platforms

- Jay and Dan social media graphic broke TSN's all-time records for retweets on Twitter and likes on Instagram, generating a total of 1.92 million impressions across both platforms

- TSN's official Instagram account generated 1.65 million impressions on TRADECENTRE-related posts

- The network's official Instagram story accumulated 281,000 total views

- TSN's BarDown.com recorded an increase of 14% in visits compared to last year

- The TSN-branded hashtag #TradeCentre remained among the top trends in Canada throughout the day

TSN TRADECENTRE Sponsors

TSN's TRADECENTRE remained a coveted platform for key sponsors, which were featured prominently throughout TSN's 10 consecutive hours of live TRADECENTRE coverage:

- Harvey's Canadian Team Reports – Sponsorship of the Canadian Team Reports; Custom integrated stunt with James Duthie and Jay Baruchel at a Harvey's restaurant and a special end-of day snack delivery to the TRADECENTRE panel

- Golf Town Trade Breakers – Breaking all the news of the day in real-time across broadcast, digital, and social platforms

- Questrade Timeline – Keeping Canadian fans up to date using the Questrade Timeline with in-show segments throughout the day

TSN's TRADECENTRE sponsors also appeared across TSN Digital platforms throughout the day.

TSN was the first broadcaster to deliver comprehensive, full-day coverage of NHL Trade Deadline Day, beginning in 2000. Each year, Canadians overwhelmingly make TRADECENTRE their #1 choice for hockey news and analysis.