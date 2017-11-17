The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday receiver Larry Fitzgerald has signed a one-year contract extension with the team, tying him to Arizona through the 2018 season.

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald has spent his entire career with the Cardinals after the team drafted him third overall in 2004.

Fitzgerald has proven he’s still productive this year, with 60 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns. Fitzgerald’s 60 catches are third in the NFL behind only Antonio Brown and Jarvis Landry.

The Pittsburgh product has 1,185 receptions for 15,066 yards, and 107 touchdowns over his 14-year career.

Fitzgerald is third all-time in receptions, 140 behind second-place Tony Gonzalez, sixth all-time in receiving yards, but only 868 yards behind second-place Terrell Owens, and eighth all-time in receiving touchdowns.