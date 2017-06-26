Hayhurst has a 'tremendous amount of respect' for Osuna for opening up

Injured Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Ezequiel Carrera, who's been out since June 14th with a fractured foot, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo Monday night.

ROSTER MOVE: @BlueJays OF Ezequiel Carrera joins the #Bisons on @MLB rehab assignment. Set to leadoff, DH in G1 tonight vs. Wings (5:35pm) pic.twitter.com/6F04Gdci6N — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 26, 2017

Carrera is scheduled to be the designated hitter and hit leadoff for the Bisons against the Rochester Red Wings.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays after fouling a ball off the top of his foot. He was seen in the clubhouse on crutches the next day.

Carrera is batting .297 this season with five home runs and 15 RBI.