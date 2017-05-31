Montreal Alouettes head coach Jacques Chapdelaine gave an update on Darian Durant a day after the veteran quarterback left practice with a leg injury, saying the team feels positive Durant won’t be out long.

”With the diagnostic we performed (Tuesday) we felt very positive about things,” Chapdelaine told reporters at Alouettes training camp practice Wednesday. “Just to make sure we sent him to Montreal to get an MRI just to confirm things basically. So we are on the right track as far as how we’re going to treat him.”

Chapdelaine said Durant attended meetings without favouring his leg after Tuesday’s practice.

The first year Als head coach stopped short of giving a timeline for Durant, but reaffirmed he’s confident news on Durant will be positive.

“I don’t want to go too far one way or the other until we get the results from the MRI. Every player will react a little bit differently to the treatments.

I would love to give you a target (return date) because we would love to have a target (return date) too but I think that it’s probably going to be more positive than negative.”