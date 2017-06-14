The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved a request from Mayweather Promotions to promote a boxing event on Aug. 26, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.



Okamoto reports that NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell confirmed the approval of an event that could be for a superfight between undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The news comes a day after the Los Angeles Times reported the request for the date had been retracted.

Mayweather Jr. (49-0) hasn’t fought since he retired after a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in September 2015.

McGregor (21-3), on the other hand, won his second UFC title against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 and took time off as he prepared for the birth of his first son.

During his break, the Irishman turned his sights on Mayweather Jr. and kicked off what has become eight months of verbal sparring between two of best mouths in the history of combat sports.

Should the Aug. 26 date actually be for a Mayweather Jr.-McGregor bout, it would set the stage for one of the biggest fights in the history of martial arts.