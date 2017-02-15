Embiid out of All-Star events due to injury

NEW ORLEANS — Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid will not participate in the Rising Stars Challenge or the Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend in New Orleans because of an injured left knee.

Oklahoma City's Alex Abrines will replace Embiid on the World Team for Friday night's Rising Stars game. Denver's Nikola Jokic will take Embiid's spot in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night.

The NBA announced the selections on Wednesday.

Jokic was already headed to All-Star weekend to play in the Rising Stars game. Embiid has not played since Jan. 20 because of the knee problem.

The league has not yet announced who will replace injured Cleveland forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster for Sunday's All-Star Game.