The Edmonton Eskimos have acquired defensive end John Chick from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a second round draft pick in 2018.

The Eskimos will also acquire a fifth round draft pick in 2018.

After spending his first six seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Chick played for Hamilton last year, and was named a CFL All-Star and the team's Most Outstanding Defensive Player after posting 40 tackles and 14 sacks.

Chick played for the Roughriders from 2007-2009 before signing south of the border in the NFL. The Utah State product spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the CFL, and the Roughriders, in 2013.

Through eight games this season, the 34-year-old has 16 tackles and two sacks.