2h ago
Eskimos release Canadian DT Steele
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Eskimos released Canadian defensive tackle Eddie Steele.
TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reported Steele had a roster bonus due, perhaps spurring his release. Lawless added he doesn't expect Steele to be out of work long.
Steele had 14 tackles in 18 games for the Eskimos last season, his fourth year with the club. Prior to joining Edmonton, Steele started his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. For his career, the 28-year-old has 106 tackles, 13 interceptions, and an interception in 90 games played.