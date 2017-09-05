NFL cuts can have impact on CFL

After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Derel Walker is in discussions to return to the Edmonton Eskimos, according to TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor.

The 26-year-old played the last two seasons in Edmonton, tallying 198 receptions for 2699 yards with 16 touchdowns.

The Texas A&M product is a two-time CFL All-Star and won a Grey with the Esks in 2015.

Walker was cut by the Bucs this past weekend.