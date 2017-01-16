The Atlanta Falcons plan to limit wide receiver Julio Jones in practice this week as he deals with a toe sprain.

However, when it comes to the NFC Championship, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones will be "ready to rock" against the Green Bay Packers.

"For us, we're going to stick with the same plan: We'll limit him throughout the week, and then as the week progresses, we'll give him a little more at the end," Quinn said, per ESPN.com. "That will be the plan moving forward for us.

"He's excited to play, but we'll make sure he gets the looks that are really specific to him. For him and his foot, he'll be ready to rock."

Jones aggravated the foot injury, which was first sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, in the Falcons' divisional round win over the Seattle Seahawks. He made six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, but played just 58 per cent of the team's offensive stats, according to ESPN.

The Packers secondary held Jones to just 29 yards when the teams last met in October, but are coming off a rough outing against Dez Bryant.

Jones finished second in the NFL in receiving yards during the regular season with 1,409.