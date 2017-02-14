Spring training is officially underway as Blue Jays pitchers and catchers – and even some position players – reported to Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin on Tuesday for physicals.



Toronto’s lineup will be sporting a different look in 2017 with the acquisitions of 1B/DH Kendrys Morales and utility man Steve Pearce, and the departure of Edwin Encarnacion to Cleveland. But the starting rotation, the same one that finished the 2016 season, is expected to be one of the best in the American League.



“We like our rotation,” manager John Gibbons said Tuesday. “Coming into last year spring training we really didn’t think they’d be that good, to be honest with you. I don’t think there’s a better starting five, when you put them all together, out there in baseball. I think they can compete with anybody.”



That starting five is anchored by 24-year-old Aaron Sanchez, coming off a breakout year in which he led the league in earned run average and winning percentage, and allowed the fewest home runs per nine innings pitched of any qualifying hurler in the AL. Slotted behind him will be 20-game winner J.A. Happ and Marco Estrada. The trio gave the Blue Jays three pitchers in the top 11 in American League ERA last season.



Marcus Stroman picked up his first win of the 2017 season on Tuesday, when he was awarded $3.4 million by an arbitrator. The Blue Jays were offering $3.1 million. On the field, Stroman will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 (9-10, 4.37 ERA). Closing out the rotation is Francisco Liriano, who begins his first full season with Toronto. Working once again with his old Pirates battery-mate Russell Martin, Liriano could be the best fifth starter in baseball.

As good as the rotation is, Toronto’s depth will be challenged if one of its starters suffers an injury. For that reason, the Jays have decided to stretch out Joe Biagini, who was so effective in the bullpen last season as a Rule 5 pick.

“He was very valuable to us last year,” Gibbons said. “You look back at the end of the season and think without him, who knows where we end up.”



WELCOME BACK, JOSE

Count Gibbons among those who expect Jose Bautista to rebound from an injury-plagued year, his worst offensive season with the Jays since 2009.

“He’s one of the most highly-motivated guys I’ve ever been around. I expect him to have a big, big year. I’d never count Jose out, especially when he has something to prove.”



STAYING HEALTHY

Catcher Russell Martin also battled through injuries in 2016 and underwent minor knee surgery in November. Martin, who turns 34 on Wednesday, played in 146 games last season (including playoffs) and was behind the plate in 136 of them. Gibbons acknowledged Martin’s aggressive style also takes its toll physically.



“You guys see it, he’s all out all the time. He goes flying into dugouts. We’ve got to make sure he’s fresh. That’s probably the most demanding position on the field. He’s always caught a lot of games, he’s always been among the league leaders in that. He’s very valuable to this team. So if he’s on the field, we feel that much better.”



Martin’s backup is expected to be switch-hitting Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was signed to a minor league deal by the Jays. Saltalamacchia slashed .171/.284/.346 with the Tigers last season, well below his career averages. He did manage 12 home runs in 92 games.



“I’ve been a big fan of his, didn’t really know him,” Gibbons said. “He’s one of those guys who always plays on winning teams. He’s got a powerful bat. I think he’ll be a big part of this team.”



TIME WILL TELL



As for the manager himself, Gibbons says he’s not worried about not having a contract past the 2017 season.



I told (GM) Ross (Atkins), because it was a big off-season, a lot of free agents...I told him in due time, if it’s right, we’ll get something taken care of. That wasn’t a big, big priority for me. I think the people that know me realize that.

“In due time, I think we can probably work something out. There was just too much going on as far as the players on the field. It was an unusual year. I thought that needed to be the priority.”