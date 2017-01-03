Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong checks in with five thoughts on the NBA

1. ISAIAH THOMAS (Celtics): I marvel at his creativity. He’s only 5-foot-9, but the man is a professional scorer. He’s on an absolute tear this season, averaging close to 28 points and just over six assists per game. We're seeing the likes of Russell Westbrook and James Harden lighting it up at the point of attack at historic levels this season. It has been a joy to witness. For a little man like Thomas to be doing it is very impressive. If you ask players, coaches and scouts around the league about Thomas you get the same answer: He's a tough cover and a load to prepare for each night. It’s fun to watch him do his thing.

2. RICHARD JEFFERSON (Cavs): I marvel at his continued ability to make a positive difference at the age of 36. He reminds me a little of Shane Battier — he finds a need that has to be filled and he does it well with consummate professionalism. Jefferson is a workhorse who will defend, rebound, attack the rim and compete harder than most. He’s a winner that can be on my team any day of the week.

3. MALCOLM BROGDON (Bucks): Coach Jason Kidd is playing him a lot more and their team is fortunate that it's happening. I loved him when he was playing at the University of Virginia. What a nice get for general manager John Hammond in the second round. I like this young Milwaukee team. They're fun to watch, try to guard you and are enthusiastic. Brogdon knows how to involve his teammates; he can score at the rim, shoots it okay and gives a good effort defensively.

4. CHANDLER PARSONS (Grizzlies): I worry a little bit watching him in his return from Injury so far. He has been completely underwhelming in limited minutes, averaging less than six points per game. He doesn't seem to have his legs under him yet and has very limited explosiveness. Hopefully he gradually gets it back. Parsons was a big off-season acquisition for Memphis. He's a nice shooter and crafty scorer. Sound player who when he's right is an effective and productive piece.

5. TARIK BLACK (Lakers): I have seen him play in person twice this season. I like his motor. He's an ideal energy big off the bench who is ultra-physical and can rebound the ball. When a guy comes off the bench he's got to give you something that stands out. Black’s effort definitely does.