OAKVILLE, Ont. — Martin Flores shot a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke lead on Friday through two rounds at the RBC Canadian Open.

Flores has a 12-under, 132 total for the clubhouse lead in the morning that withstood a late charge from Gary Woodland in the afternoon group.

Woodland nearly tied the course record at Glen Abbey Golf Club with a 9-under 63 to share second place with Matt Every (68) at 11 under.

Every started the day in a five-way tie atop the leaderboard with Ollie Schniederjans, Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy and Kevin Chappell.

Graham DeLaet (68) of Weyburn, Sask., and Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., tied at 8-under.

The projected cutline is 4-under par, eliminating the 15 other Canadians in the field.