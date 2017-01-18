Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher JP Arencibia announced his retirement on Twitter Wednesday.

In his announcement, Arencibia thanked the Jays and said Toronto and Canada will always hold the biggest part of his heart.

Arencibia's best seasons were with the Blue Jays from 2010-2014, where he compiled a .212 batting average and 64 home runs and 193 RBIs in 380 games.

Arencibia also spent time with the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays and finished with career .212 batting average and 80 homers and 245 RBIs.

The 31-year-old was out of Major League Baseball last year.