Gibbons ready to move past streak; 'We were going to lose another game'

TORONTO -- The Atlanta Braves hope their 10-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night could be something to build on.

The Blue Jays, however, dismissed it as an aberration to be quickly forgotten.

The teams have a chance to justify their ways of thinking when they meet again Tuesday to close the Toronto portion of the four-game, home-and-home interleague series.

"That was good," said Atlanta's Matt Kemp, who had four hits and a walk Monday. "We needed that. These types of games, they can carry over into some pretty good winning streaks."

The Braves (14-21) have won three of their past four games, and they ended a five-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (17-22).

"We were going to lose another game this year," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We haven't had a clunker in a while, and if we did, we haven't had many of them. You put it past you."

After the Tuesday game, the series will end Wednesday and Thursday in Atlanta, where the Blue Jays could be joined by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who has been on the disabled list with a strained hamstring since April 22.

The Blue Jays will not have Tulowitzki on Tuesday, but they will have starting pitcher Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.12 ERA), who is going for his second straight victory. He will be facing Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia (1-2, 4.33 ERA).

Both have had success against the teams they are facing, but not recently. The teams have not met since 2015.

Estrada will be going for his third win in four starts Tuesday. He overcame a shaky first inning Thursday to earn the win against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four hits, three walks and two runs in six innings. Estrada is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 11 career games (five starts) against Atlanta.

Garcia is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA against the Blue Jays in three career starts. His last win against Toronto, however, was in 2014 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks, in a 5-0 victory at the Rogers Centre.

Garcia took the loss Wednesday against the Astros at Houston when he allowed six hits, five walks and four runs in six innings.

The hitters stepped up for the Braves on Monday, and Bartolo Colon's five-inning outing to earn the win also could be a positive step for a rotation that knows it can improve.

"That was real big, because (Toronto) is a hot ballclub," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We come in here and these guys are swinging the bats really well."

Garcia said, "The key is for everybody to contribute and do their job. The starting pitching hasn't been where we know it's capable of being. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We know the people we have (are) very talented."

Despite the loss Monday, the Blue Jays are having a good May so far with a 9-5 record after they went 8-17 in April. Injuries were part of the slow start, and some of their ailing players are beginning to return, with Tulowitzki to be followed by third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf strain) by this weekend.

There was never a question in Gibbons' mind about the team's prospects even when the team struggled.

"I think you have to because it is a long season," he said. "We did dig a hole, that's for sure. Every team out there, you've got your core guys. If they're good, you're in good shape. If they struggle, you're probably not in real good shape, so you've got to stick with those guys. Every now and then there comes a time you make some adjustments, but you have to give it some time."