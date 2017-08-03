According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Team USA is set to name Tony Granato the head coach of its Olympic squad.

Chris Chelios, Scott Young and Keith Allain will be Granato's assistants.

USA Hockey has scheduled a news conference for Friday where it will make the choices official.

Granato, 53, is currently the head coach of the NCAA's Wisconsin Badgers. He spent two-and-a-half seasons as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche and has also been an assistant with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

Chelios is currently an assistant coach with the Red Wings and coached alongside Granato in 2015-16.