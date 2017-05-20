DULUTH, Ga. — Shayne Jackson had a hat trick and added two assists to lead the Georgia Swarm past the Toronto Rock 13-9 on Saturday night to advance to the National Lacrosse League final.

Georgia will face the winner of the Colorado Mammoth-Saskatchewan Rush semifinal, which was played later Saturday, for the Champion's Cup.

Randy Staats scored twice and added seven assists for the Swarm, the top seeded team in the NLL's East Division. Lyle Thompson had two goals and set up four others, while Jordan Hall had a pair of goals and two assists. Miles Thompson, Johnny Powless, Bryan Cole and Kiel Matisz also found the back of the net, while Mike Poulin made 42 saves for the win.

Reid Reinholdt struck four times for Toronto, while Brodie Merrill, Kasey Beirnes, Challen Rogers, Stephan Leblanc and Kieran McArdle also scored. Nick Rose stopped 32-of-39 shots in 49:49 of work for the Rock after Brandon Miller turned aside 4-of-9 shots.

Georgia went 1 for 2 on the power play and Toronto was 0 for 1 with the man advantage.