Jays' Travis expected to be out 'a while'

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis had a procedure to clean up cartilage in his knee and will be out "a while," according to manager John Gibbons.

Travis has been out since earlier this month with what the team called a bone bruise in his right knee at the time. Gibbons did not put a specific timeline on Travis' return and added that Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins will continue to platoon at second base in his absence.

Travis, 26, is hitting .259 this season with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

In other roster news, Gibbons said outfielder Steve Pearce is expected to be back this weekend after moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo.

Also, starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez is expected to throw off the mound in the coming days.