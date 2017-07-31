Ravens still looking at Kaepernick?

BEREA, Ohio — Running back Duke Johnson has never backed down from a challenge.

That mindset is serving him well in his third training camp with the Browns.

Johnson, who has 114 receptions in two NFL seasons, is the top candidate to serve as Cleveland's slot receiver.

Browns coach Hue Jackson believes the 5-foot-9 speedster can be a dual threat catching passes over the middle, as well as out of the backfield.

Cleveland envisioned Johnson as a featured back when it picked him in the third round of the 2015 draft.

Power back Isaiah Crowell, however, quickly established himself as the starter, making Johnson the change-of-pace back. Jackson plans on increasing the latter's workload by using him in the slot, which had been Andrew Hawkins' role before his February release.

