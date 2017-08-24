Hamilton Tiger-Cats vice president of football operations Kent Austin appointed June Jones as the team's new head coach on Thursday.

Jones joined the winless Ticats on August 2 as an assistant coach.

Austin has coached the Tiger-Cats since 2013, winning one East Divisional title and making two Grey Cups, losing to the Roughriders in 2013 before falling to the Stampeders in 2014.

“June and I have established a great relationship, and I feel comfortable and very confident with him handling the on-field product moving forward,” said Austin in a release. “This organization, its fans and partners deserve a championship calibre team and we fully expect to work together to return us to that level.”

Change in Hamilton was inevitable. #Ticats needed fresh start. Hopefully Jones can calm nerves. Big question: Will Collaros be his QB? #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 24, 2017

Jones is the former head coach of Southern Methodist University and University of Hawaii. Jones was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2009 during his tenure at SMU.

He also had a stint in the NFL, coaching the Atlanta Falcons from 1994 to 1996.

This isn't the 64-year-old's first stint in the CFL. He was co-offensive coordinator for the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1986.

Before agreeing to the assistant coaching job, Jones was in an athletic administrative job with the St. Louis School.

The Tiger-Cats are 0-8 on the season, having scored only 148 points and allowing a league-leading 310. Hamilton is off this week, but will play the Toronto Argonauts on Sept. 4 in the Labour Day Classic.