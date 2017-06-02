Two weeks after his passport was cancelled by the Turkish government while in Romania, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter says his father has been arrested in Turkey.

HEY WORLD



MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED

by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century

He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 2, 2017

Calling him "the Hitler of our century," Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan in the past.

"He’s a terrible man,” Kanter said on a conference call last week. “I hope the world does something about it. …I hope the whole world is watching. Once these people get to jail, it’s not over for them. …People are getting kidnapped, murdered, tortured, and raped. I love my country, but I’m just trying to speak up for innocent people. …There are thousands of people out there with situations worse than mine.”

Kanter, 25, believes his passport was cancelled over his support for Fethullah Gülen, a Muslim cleric now living in Pennsylvania and who Erdogan believes to be behind the failed coup attempt last year.

Because of his support for Gülen, Kanter's family publicly denounced him last summer.

"I apologize to the Turkish people and the president for having such a son," Mehmet Kanter, his father, said.