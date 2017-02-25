The ROX Tigers, Flash Wolves, G2 Esports and H2k-Gaming have advance to the League of Legends playoffs at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XI World Championship in Katowice, Poland.

ROX led the charge into the final four with consecutive wins on the opening day of competition against Russian squad M19 and Europe's H2K. They were joined early on Day 2 by Taiwan representatives, Flash Wolves, who defeated G2 in their tournament opener and booked a spot in the semis with a win over Unicorns of Love.

G2 kept its hopes alive with a win over Kongdoo Monster, while H2K had already secured a spot in the Group A lower bracket by winning their first match of the tournament over Hong Kong Esports.

H2K joined ROX in the Group A playoffs bracket with another win over Hong Kong Esports while G2 found their footing, and a playoff spot, in a sweep of Unicorns of Love.

ROX will face G2 in one playoff matchup and H2K will battle Flash Wolves in the other for a spot in the grand finals. The semis will be decided in a best-of-three series and the finals in a best-of-five. The tournament wraps up Sunday at the Spodek Arena in Katowice.