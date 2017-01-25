 

North American League Championship Series (NA LCS) Spring Split Standings

Team Overall Record (match record)
FlyQuest 2-0 (4-1)
Cloud9 2-0 (4-1)
Team SoloMid 1-1 (2-3)
Team Liquid 1-1 (3-2)
Team Dignitas 1-1 (3-3)
Phoenix1 1-1 (3-2)
Counter Logic Gaming 1-1 (2-2)
Immortals 1-1 (3-3)
Echo Fox 0-2 (1-4)
Team EnVyUs 0-2 (0-4)

 

European League Championship Series (EU LCS) Spring Split Standings

Team Overall Record (match record)
GROUP A  
G2 Esports 2-0 (4-1)
Misfits 1-0 (2-1)
Giants Gaming 0-1 (1-2)
Team ROCCAT 0-1 (0-2)
Fnatic 0-1 (1-2)
   
GROUP B  
H2K 2-0 (4-0)
Unicorns of Love 1-0 (2-0)
Team Vitality 0-1 (0-2)
Splyce 0-1 (0-2)
Origen 0-1 (0-2)

 

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split Standings

Team Overall Record (match record)
SK Telecom T1 3-0 (6-0)
KT Rolster 2-0 (4-0)
Samsung Galaxy 2-1 (5-3)
bbq Olivers 2-1 (4-2)
Afreeca Freecs 1-1 (3-3)
Longzhu Gaming 1-1 (3-3)
MVP 1-1 (3-3)
ROX Tigers 1-2 (2-5)
Kongdoo Monster 0-2 (1-4)
Jin Air Green Wings 0-3 (1-6)

 

Legends Pro League (LPL) Spring Split Standings

Team Record
GROUP A  
I May 2-0 (4-1)
Snake Esports 1-0 (2-1)
Invictus Gaming 1-1 (3-2)
Royal Never Give Up 1-1 (2-3)
LGD Gaming 0-1 (1-2)
OMG 0-2 (1-4)
   
GROUP B  
EDG 2-0 (4-0)
QG Reapers 1-0 (2-0)
Team WE 1-1 (2-3)
Vici Gaming 1-1 (2-3)
Game Talents 0-1 (0-2)
Newbee 0-2 (2-4)

 