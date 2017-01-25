1h ago
League of Legends standings (EU LCS/NA LCS/LCK/LPL)
TSN.ca Staff
North American League Championship Series (NA LCS) Spring Split Standings
|Team
|Overall Record (match record)
|FlyQuest
|2-0 (4-1)
|Cloud9
|2-0 (4-1)
|Team SoloMid
|1-1 (2-3)
|Team Liquid
|1-1 (3-2)
|Team Dignitas
|1-1 (3-3)
|Phoenix1
|1-1 (3-2)
|Counter Logic Gaming
|1-1 (2-2)
|Immortals
|1-1 (3-3)
|Echo Fox
|0-2 (1-4)
|Team EnVyUs
|0-2 (0-4)
European League Championship Series (EU LCS) Spring Split Standings
|Team
|Overall Record (match record)
|GROUP A
|G2 Esports
|2-0 (4-1)
|Misfits
|1-0 (2-1)
|Giants Gaming
|0-1 (1-2)
|Team ROCCAT
|0-1 (0-2)
|Fnatic
|0-1 (1-2)
|GROUP B
|H2K
|2-0 (4-0)
|Unicorns of Love
|1-0 (2-0)
|Team Vitality
|0-1 (0-2)
|Splyce
|0-1 (0-2)
|Origen
|0-1 (0-2)
League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split Standings
|Team
|Overall Record (match record)
|SK Telecom T1
|3-0 (6-0)
|KT Rolster
|2-0 (4-0)
|Samsung Galaxy
|2-1 (5-3)
|bbq Olivers
|2-1 (4-2)
|Afreeca Freecs
|1-1 (3-3)
|Longzhu Gaming
|1-1 (3-3)
|MVP
|1-1 (3-3)
|ROX Tigers
|1-2 (2-5)
|Kongdoo Monster
|0-2 (1-4)
|Jin Air Green Wings
|0-3 (1-6)
Legends Pro League (LPL) Spring Split Standings
|Team
|Record
|GROUP A
|I May
|2-0 (4-1)
|Snake Esports
|1-0 (2-1)
|Invictus Gaming
|1-1 (3-2)
|Royal Never Give Up
|1-1 (2-3)
|LGD Gaming
|0-1 (1-2)
|OMG
|0-2 (1-4)
|GROUP B
|EDG
|2-0 (4-0)
|QG Reapers
|1-0 (2-0)
|Team WE
|1-1 (2-3)
|Vici Gaming
|1-1 (2-3)
|Game Talents
|0-1 (0-2)
|Newbee
|0-2 (2-4)