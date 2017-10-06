PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard led Portland with 16 points and eight assists in 26 minutes as the Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 106-101 on Thursday night in pre-season action.

CJ McCollum added 15 points for Portland (1-1).

Kyle Lowry paced visiting Toronto (1-2) with 23 points and had six assists in 25 minutes.

TORONTO: DeMar DeRozan and C.J. Miles did not play. ... Starting power forward Serge Ibaka struggled, scoring just two points on one of five shooting from the field and an 0-for-3 showing from 3-point range, while also adding four rebounds in 20 minutes.

PORTLAND: Rookie power forward Caleb Swanigan impressed with an active night with six points, eight rebounds and six assists in 18 minutes off the bench. ... McCollum was effective from 3-point range, converting four of six from beyond the arc. ... The Trail Blazers outrebounded Toronto 47-38 on the night.

UP NEXT: The Raptors will host Detroit on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.