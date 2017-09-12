BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay is out for the season with a knee injury.

The team confirmed Lulay's significant injury, which is believed to be at least a torn ACL with possible damage to the MCL and cartilage as well, after the QB had an MRI.

The 33-year-old pivot was helped off the field during the Lions' 41-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes over the weekend.

Jonathon Jennings will take over the Lulay behind centre in BC. The two have been splitting time this season.

The 33-year-old Lulay will finish the year 121/165 for 1,693 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Jennings, meanwhile, is 145/223 for 1,720 yards and six touchdowns to nine interceptions.