Buono: At this point, Lulay has done enough to be our starter

Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

It might be suggested there’s a collective bargaining agreement covenant that would be broken if the job status of Travis Lulay was reported truthfully but it was the first reason given by Wally Buono to explain why there’s a new starting quarterback with the B.C. Lions.

“Remember, Travis has been a coach for two or three years,” the Lions coach/GM said, who then figured it might be best to explain himself lest he relished a call seeking clarity for the apparent violation of the CFL’s governing contract with its player’s union.

“He’s been a coach on the sidelines, even though he’s not a coach. He’s looked at the game as a coach would, when he plays his awareness is that of a coach. His decision-making is quicker; the ball is out quicker. Everything seems to be quicker.”

The only thing that remains to be seen if there’s a commensurate quick rebound in the fortunes of the Lions, now that Buono has made a decision that could conceivably impact the most important position on their team for years to come.

Buono made it more than clear to reporters after Saturday’s 31-24 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks that he was seriously thinking about replacing Jon Jennings behind centre, but sat down the two quarterbacks and formalized the move upon returning to work Sunday.

The decision required little in the way of explanation other than there’s too much wrong with the Lions’ offence during their three-game losing streak to maintain the status quo.

Jennings has played an equivalent of less than two games during the current skid, but has thrown seven interceptions against two touchdowns in completing just 58.7 per cent of his passes. In addition, he’s compiled a measly 52.7 passer rating and been sacked five times. Jennings was indecisive. Lulay was not.

“I didn’t do enough, didn’t make any plays… I take that responsibility. It just wasn’t good enough. I haven’t experienced this yet. I feel for my teammates. I don’t care about any outside noise. I want to win for these guys,” Jennings said.

But Jennings will now wait for his next chance and it remains to be seen whether the landscape of the position will have changed should it occur.

Buono acknowledged the position switch represents potentially a major swing with the Lions’ salary cap in the future but had to make the move to salvage a season suddenly looking as if it could spin out of control.

He previously restructured Jennings' current contract to give him an NFL option-year window after this season and would make CFL starting pivot money, a reported $300,000 if he comes back in 2018 to the Lions.

Lulay, on the other hand, has a salary edge on Jennings at present but is a free agent at the end of the season. It’s a radical shift from a few weeks ago, when Jennings’ shoulder injury and previous collarbone issue wasn’t seen as a problem.

More than a 20-year streak of playoff appearances by the Lions will play out over the next eight games, at a time when owner David Braley can’t decide whether to sell the team, which could also have an effect on the future of Buono.

But on the same field where Lulay lost his starting job in monsoon-like conditions in 2014 when Buono knew he had to groom a successor after a win in Ottawa, there was a bit of sunshine Saturday despite the loss when the older quarterback got his job back.

“Let’s just say today and tomorrow are two different things,” Buono said when asked if he was aware of the potential shifting that could take place with the move he rubber-stamped Sunday. “We’ve been fair and respectful (with Jennings). If I didn’t do (make the change), then I deserve (criticism).”

One coach is always going to back another.

LIONS TALES: Buono said he and his staff will take the bye week to self-scout but wasn’t threatening to make major moves. Buono said he was not unhappy with the involvement of Jeremiah Johnson and Chris Rainey and thought the protection from the offensive line had improved the last two games, but suggested more could be done to make receiver Chris Williams more effective. “Right now he is maybe under-utilized,” said Buono. Williams wasn’t targeted Saturday until just before halftime. Rainey had three touches on offence and was one of several players critical of the play selection of offensive coordinator Khari Jones… Buono clarified that backup defensive lineman Ricky Foley will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the next course of action regarding a problem knee