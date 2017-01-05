The BC Lions and national fullback Rolly Lumbala have agreed to terms on a contract through the 2018 season.

Lumbala was eligible to enter free agency in February.

“Rolly is a tremendous leader both on and off the field,” said GM and head coach Wally Buono. “His efforts often times go uncelebrated, but Rolly is a significant piece of both our offensive and special teams units and his signing is an important one for the club heading into 2017.”

Coming off the 2016 season in which he started all 18 regular season games at fullback for the sixth time in as many years, Rolly enjoyed another steady and productive campaign for the Leos.

“I love being a Lion and playing for our incredible fans,” said Lumbala from his honeymoon in Asia. “I believe we showed last season that we are a talented and competitive team which has all the makings of a champion.”

As effective as ever in his role as a pass-blocking back, Rolly still managed four carries for a career-high 46 rushing yards last year as well as a career-best 31-yard romp versus Saskatchewan on November 5th. He also chipped-in with 70 yards through the air on eight receptions and continued his valuable role on special teams.

The University of Idaho grad who grew up in Calgary originally joined the Leos as the 9th overall selection in the 2008 CFL Draft and has now logged 153 regular season games as a Lion which places him in the club’s top-50 all-time.