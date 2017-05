Martin to start at third base for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Russell Martin will start at third base on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.

The East York native was drafted as a third baseman by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002. In the off-season, he was converted to a catcher.

Martin was activated from the disabled list on Saturday and started in the 7-5 loss at Camden Yards.

The 34-year-old was put on the 10-day DL on May 8.