With Ray out, can Mathews or Fajardo lead the way?

Jeff Mathews will draw the start for the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, replacing the injured Ricky Ray.

Mathews has yet to appear in a game this season, but gets the nod to start against the Montreal Alouettes over Cody Fajardo.

The decision was confirmed when the Argonauts released their depth chart for the game on Thursday.

Ray was ruled out on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury sustained in last week's loss to the Calgary Stampeders. Ray was listed on the one-game injured list for Friday's contest.

Fajardo replaced Ray last week, but will serve as backup behind Mathews against the Alouettes. Fajardo completed six of 11 passes for 75 yards. He also rushed eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown. He was listed ahead of Jeff Mathews and Dakota Prukop on the depth chart released for last Thursday's loss.

Mathews appeared in nine games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2015, throwing for 1,458 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He appeared in only one game with the Tiger-Cats last season, in Week 20 against the Alouettes, completing 18 of 29 for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception.