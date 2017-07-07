Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will embark on an international press tour in July to promote their fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

The tour will see the boxing and mixed martial arts stars appear in public press conferences in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City and London from July 11-14.

Each of the in-person events will be open to the public and it will mark the first time the two fighters will square off leading up to the superfight.

The dates and venues for the conferences are as follow:

July 11: STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

July 12: Sony Centre for Performing Arts in Toronto

July 13: Barclays Center in New York

July 14: The SSE Arena in London

SHOWTIME Sports also released its first official trailer for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

