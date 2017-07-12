Must See: McGregor gets Toronto fans to taunt Mayweather family

TORONTO -- UFC star Conor McGregor played to a partisan Toronto audience and made fun of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s tax problems at the second stop of their four-city promotional tour. The two are scheduled for an exhibition boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in mixed-martial arts, was clearly the fan favourite at the open-air Budweiser Stage on Wednesday.

The native of Dublin, Ireland drew cheers as he held court for nearly 10 minutes with a profanity-laced tirade where he encouraged the crowd to chant expletives at Mayweather.

Mayweather, who's come out of retirement for the fight, produced a backpack filled with thousands of dollars in bills before grabbing an Irish flag and draping it over his shoulders to mock McGregor