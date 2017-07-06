Gilbert Melendez is returning to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year to face Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout at UFC 215 in Edmonton.

The former UFC lightweight contender has been on the sidelines since July 2016 after a third consecutive loss at the hands of Edson Barboza. He dropped three straight bouts to Barboza, Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis from December 2014 to July 2016.

Melendez (22-6) lost four of his first five fights in the UFC after going 21-2 to establish himself as one of the most dangerous lightweights in the world. His illustrious career includes championship reigns in Strikeforce and the WEC.

A 25-fight veteran of the UFC, Stephens (25-14) has lost consecutive bouts and five of his last seven. Those five losses have all come by way of decision.

Stephens has been awarded Knockout of the Night and Fight of the Night three times each.

UFC 215 is schedule for Sept. 9 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta.