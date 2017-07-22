The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With just over a week until the trade deadline, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Internal options

The Boston Red Sox could be looking to upgrade at first base with Mitch Moreland struggling since breaking his toe. One option, as Alex Speier of the Boston Globe writes, would be to move designated hitter Hanley Ramirez to first full time. Speier argues engaging Ramirez defensively could unlock greater production from him at the plate. But he also cautions Ramirez might not be able to handle playing the field everyday physically.

If Ramirez is moved to first, it would allow the Red Sox to look outside the box, Speier continues, and play any new acquisition at DH. Speier mentions New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce as a potential add as a designated hitter.

Bruce is hitting .266 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs in 87 games for the Mets so far this season.

Ramos on the move?

The next Miami Marlins player to find himself playing elsewhere this season could be closer AJ Ramos. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Ramos is drawing good interest and could be on the move ahead of MLB's non-waiver trade deadline.

aj ramos, who picked up 18th save, is drawing good interest and may be next to go for marlins. dbacks, rox, rays, bosox, brewers, cubs, more — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2017

Heyman lists the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago Cubs as teams interested in the veteran relief pitcher.

Coming off a career-high 40 saves last year, Ramos has 18 saves to go along with a 3.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 36.1 innings this year.

--

Setting his value

There could be a lot riding on San Diego Padres' starter Trevor Cahill's two scheduled starts ahead of the Trade Deadline. The Padres are not contenders this year but depending on how well Cahill pitches ahead of the deadline could determine just how much the Padres receive in a trade for Cahill.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports interest in Cahill has picked up significantly, and could so even more if the 29-year-old continues to pitch well ahead of the deadline.

Padres official says interest in Trevor Cahill has picked up significantly over the past week. His 2 pre-Deadline starts could be critical. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 21, 2017

In 10 starts for the Padres this season, Cahill sports a 4-3 record with 3.14 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.