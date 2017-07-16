ANAHEIM, Calif. — Alex Cobb continued his strong recent turnaround and Logan Morrison hit his 25th home run of the season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cobb (8-6) held the Angels to one run on six hits and three walks in his 7 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts. After surrendering a career-high nine earned runs on June 3 to fall to 4-5 with a 4.52 ERA, Cobb has gone 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his last seven starts.

Morrison hit a two-run homer in the third to give him 59 RBIs on the season.

Steven Souza added a solo home run and catcher Jesus Sucre had two RBIs on a fielder's choice and a single. Tampa finished with 14 hits.

JC Ramirez (8-8) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Luis Valbuena spoiled Cobb's shutout bid with a solo home run in the seventh, a drive that went just beyond the reach of a leaping Mallex Smith at the wall, and then added a two-run homer against reliever Jumbo Diaz in the ninth.

The Angels have lost four of their last five games to fall four games under .500 (45-49) for the first time this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Catcher Wilson Ramos tweaked his right hamstring running the bases in the 10th inning Friday and was not in the lineup. Tampa would like to rest him for a couple of days but said he was available. . Shortstop Tim Beckham (left ankle sprain) worked out of the second day and is expected to be activated Sunday.

Angels: Right-hander Garrett Richards, who hasn't pitched since his season debut April 5 because of a biceps injury, has played catch the past two days. . Right-hander Nick Tropeano is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday for the first time since his Tommy John surgery last August.

UP NEXT

Rays: Right-hander Chris Archer (7-5, 3.95 ERA) makes his first start since the All-Star Game. Archer is 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA in six career starts against the Angels and has won the last four.

Angels: Are scheduled to recall right-hander Parker Bridwell (3-1, 3.42) to start against the Rays on Sunday. He was optioned back to Triple-A prior to the break so the Angels could add another reliever. He threw six scoreless innings against the Twins in his last start July 5.