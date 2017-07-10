Gegard Mousasi is headed to Bellator.

The middleweight fighter announced his departure from the UFC on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Monday. He has reportedly signed a six-fight deal with the growing mixed martial arts organization.

Mousasi joined the UFC in April 2013 and has fought in a main or co-main event in 11 of his 12 fights since then. He leaves the company having won his last five fights and nine of 12 over the last four years. The 31-year-old Iranian rose to prominence as the Strikeforce light heavyweight champion while also capturing middleweight and light heavyweight titles with DREAM.

He has been awarded three Performance of the Night bonuses throughout his UFC tenure but has never had the opportunity to fight for a title.

Mousasi adds his name to a growing list of top-teir talent testing out the waters in Bellator. The UFC has already lost former welterweight title contender Rory MacDonald, former lightweight champion Benson Henderson and former Ultimate Fighter winner Ryan Bader, to name a few, to its competitor.