The North American League Championship Series is returning to Canada for the second consecutive split.

Riot Games has announced the 2017 Spring Split finals will take place at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia from April 22-23. The event will feature the third-place series on the opening day and the grand finals to wrap up the event.

The Spring Split champions will represent North America at the 2017 Mid-Season Invitational and earn 90 championship points towards their quest for a spot at the world championship.

The NA LCS held its 2016 Summer Split finals at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario this past August. Nearly 15,000 took in Team SoloMid's 3-1 series victory over Cloud9 at the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for the event in mid-February.

The NA LCS Spring Split begins on Jan. 20.