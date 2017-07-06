According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, Atlanta Hawks' restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year, $71 million with the New York Knicks.

Charania says the offer sheet is $71 million-plus and the final year's salary is nearly $19 million. The Hawks now have two days to decide whether or not they will match the Knicks' offer.

Hardaway, Jr., 25, had a career-year in 2016-17 with bests in points per game (14.5), assists (2.3), rebounds (2.8) and field goal percentage (45.5 per cent).

The shooting guard was originally drafted by the Knicks in the first round (24th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft. He was then traded to the Hawks as part of a three-team trade in 2015 that sent the Hawks' Kelly Oubre to the Washington Wizards and Jerian Grant to the Knicks.