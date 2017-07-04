According to The Vertical's Shams Charania point guard George Hill has agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Free agent George Hill has reached agreement on a three-year, $57M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2017

Hill put up one of his best seasons last year, scoring 16.9 points per game – a career high – while dishing out 4.2 assists for the Utah Jazz.

Hill was previously a member of the Indiana Pacers for five seasons, arriving in Utah as a result of a three-team deal between the Pacers, Jazz and Atlanta Hawks. Before that, Hill was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Pacers for a first round pick that eventually became Kawhi Leonard.

Hill is coming off a five-year, $40 million deal he signed prior to the start of the 2012-13 season.

The 31-year-old is averaging 11.8 PPG and 3.3 APG on a .453 shooting percentage.