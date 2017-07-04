Are Kings done making moves after signing Hill and Randolph?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent forward Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Last season, Randolph averaged 14.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Randolph has bounced around in his 16-year career. He was drafted No. 19 overall in the 2001 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.

After six seasons in Portland, Randolph was traded to the New York Knicks. He played in only 11 games before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2008. He was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies the following summer and finally found a home, spending the last eight seasons there.

The 35-year-old is coming off a two-year deal worth $20 million.

Randolph has a career average of 16.8 PPG and 9.3 RPG.