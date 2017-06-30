ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that according to sources, the Washington Wizards have offered point guard John Wall a "super max" contract extension of four-years and $170 million.

However, Windhorst says sources told him Wall plans on taking some time to consider the extension.

The contract offer, known as "the supermax" as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, is possible because Wall made the All-NBA team this past season.

Wall, a four-time All-Star, has two years and $37 million left on his contract, and this new deal would lock him in with the Wizards until 2022-23.

The 26-year-old reached career-highs in points per game (23.1), assists (10.7) and steals (2.0) en route to the Wizards' first Southeast Division title since the 1978-79 season.

Wall led the team to a 4-2 first round victory over the Atlanta Hawks, including a 42-point performance in Game 6. The Wizards then took the first-seeded Boston Celtics to a seventh game in the second round, but lost 115-105 in Game 7 and were eliminated.