MADISON, Ill. — Josef Newgarden bumped past teammate Simon Pagenaud and drove away to his fourth IndyCar series victory of the season Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Newgarden, the 26-year-old Team Penske driver from Tennessee, increased his series points lead over Chip Ganassi driver Scott Dixon to 31 with two races remaining in the 17-race schedule.

"It was an awesome race," Newgarden said. "I'm so proud of Team Penske. They build the best race cars on the planet and so it's a pleasure to be part of the group and win again."

In front of crowd of about 40,000 fans, Newgarden got by Pagenaud coming out of Turn 2 on the inside on Lap 218. The teammates touched wheels, forcing Pagenaud to back off and settle into third place.

"I think if it wasn't me, he would be in the fence with somebody else," Pagenaud said. "He doesn't have respect for me. I've never seen Scott do that to his teammates in his career, whole career. .... At the moment it's not something I really want to talk about with him. But it will come to a conclusion, I'm sure."

Dixon was second, 0.6850 seconds back.

"I guess that's the best we could have hoped for," Dixon said. "It's was definitely going to be a tough race for us, but the car was actually very good. I think we had a better mechanical grip than the group we were racing with, with the Penskes, and especially toward the end of the run."

Pagenaud was third, followed by Helio Castroneves and Conor Daly.

James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., finished eighth.

Newgarden led 170 of the 248 laps on the 1.25-mile oval en route to his seventh career victory and Penske's fourth at Gateway and 196th overall.

Newgarden has won three of the last four races, also winning on road and street courses at Toronto and Mid-Ohio during the run. He won the road course in Alabama in April.

"I hope the fans enjoyed it," Newgarden said. "We had an awesome race. It was a lot about strategy and fuel-saving and then a good battle with Simon at the end."

Sebastien Bourdais was 10th in his return from a fractured pelvis and right hip sustained in an accident in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

The first 17 laps were run under yellow after the caution came out before the cars could make an official lap when Tony Kanaan spun out at the exit of Turn 2.

Then when the green flag finally flew, pole-sitter Will Power immediately dropped to third entering Turn 1 as Newgarden took the lead. But, before Power could make it through Turn 2, he spun, hit the outside wall and Ed Carpenter flew in the air and over the top of Power's machine.

Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato also spun in the melee. All three were unable to continue.