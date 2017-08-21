17m ago
NFL Week 1 CTV Broadcast schedule
TSN.ca Staff
Are you ready for some football? The NFL is back and CTV has you covered as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.
Week 1
1PM Window (9 games):
GAME #1
Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens
CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener
GAME #2
Green Bay Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
CTV Ottawa, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta
GAME #3
Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets
CTV Montreal
GAME #4
Minnesota Vikings @ Tennessee Titans
TSN
GAME #5
Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans
CTV Sudbury
GAME #6
Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles
CTV Sioux Ste Marie
GAME #7
San Diego Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
CTV Thunder Bay
GAME #8
Oakland Raiders @ New Orleans Saints
CTV Timmins
GAME #9
Tampa Bay Bucchaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
CTV Atlantic
4PM Window (3 Games):
GAME #1
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
CTV Ontario, CTV Montreal, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Two Atlantic
GAME #2
Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks
CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta
GAME #3
Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts
CTV Two Stations